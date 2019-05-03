100 Years Ago (1919)



Melvin Quinn, 8, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Bernard Quinn, residents of Carrollton, was struck by an automobile and fatally injured while crossing South Union Avenue, south of Mount Union Square. The boy, whose parents had moved to Carrollton from Alliance, was living with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs M.H. Crubaugh, so that he could complete his year of studies at State Street School.



Edna Vance was resting in the Alliance City Jail, suffering from the effects of having taken a quantity of chloroform. The woman had been sentenced to the Women’s Reformatory at Marysville following a plea of guilty to charges of burning property to prejudice the insurer and had been brought to Alliance prior to being taken to prison. (She had been accused of arson but a jury failed to convict and she was taken into court on the second indictment). Capt. L.L. Stahl of the city fire department had gone into the jail to take Mrs. Vance home to arrange her belongings before leaving for Marysville and found the woman sick with an almost empty bottle that had contained three ounces of chloroform. The woman stated that she had secured the poison for the purpose of killing her dog and her cat, pets she valued highly.



Potters who had left Sebring to work at a plant in Irwin, Tennessee, continued to return to Ohio. Of the 30 workers who had left for the south, all but six had returned to Sebring. It was said the Tennessee pottery was trying an experiment of making ware from all American clay and was having success. However, those returning said the people at the southern plant had not taken kindly to the northern workers.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Staff Sgt. T. Richard Baylor, a waist gunner from Atwater aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber known as Paper Doll, received the Purple Heart after being wounded during combat duty over Romania. He had been struck by a bullet that broke his wrist, but continued to fire and was able to hold off the enemy.



Lt. George R. Gibson, resident of Salem and a former student at Mount Union, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.



50 Years Ago (1969)



It was reported that Spec. 4 James Phillip Heim, 19, gave his life in Vietnam on April 23. A week earlier, the 1968 Alliance High graduate had been listed as missing in action. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Heim of the 1100 block of Walnut Avenue Northeast. He was survived by thre brothers, two sisters and had been engaged to wed Roseann Bailey of Alliance.



The largest raid in the history of Alliance was staged by city police and resulted in the arrest of 79 persons. The raid occurred in the 1400 block of East Broadway in a residence above the former Johnson Athletic Club (the site of a murder the previous July) after several weeks of surveillance. Conducted by 25 police officers, including seven plain clothesman, the raid resulted in the confiscation of several cases of cold beer, a quantity of whisky and several cases of mix along with four guns, several switchblade knives and blackjacks.



Emery Cook and Ernest Meeks received 50-year awards for service to Transue and Williams Steel Forging Corp.



25 Years Ago (1994)



Terra Brown was chosen as the Girls State delegate from Sebring McKinley.