On Friday, May 31, officers from the Ashland Police Division and community members will come together in an informal space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink a free cup of coffee. Also joining APD this month will be several rangers from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District.



May’s Coffee with a Cop is hosted by McDonald’s, located at 1504 Claremont Ave. All are encouraged to attend any time between 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. the morning of the event.



The mission of this program is to allow the opportunity for community members and local officers to get to know each other one-on-one without any set agenda or discussion topic.



Coffee with a Cop is regularly held on the last Friday morning of the month with the location differing from month-to-month. Please contact Amanda Patterson with questions at 419 289-4181 or Patterson.Amanda@Ashland-Ohio.com