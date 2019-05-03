Weather



Friday: Thunderstorms and considerable cloudiness. High of 69, low of 51.



Saturday: Rain showers most of the day. High of 63, low of 51.



Dance lessons



The Cambridge Social Dance Club will offer Bolero dance lessons Tuesday evenings in May, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant Banquet Room. The cost for the lessons is $13/couple for members and $15/couple for nonmembers. The public is welcome and invited to attend.



Auditions!



Auditions for Aladdin Jr. at the Cambridge Performing Arts Centre will take place June 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. This show is open to children between the ages of 6 to 16 and all parts are available. Show dates are August 23-25, August 30-31 and September 1. Call Tracy Lingafelter for more information at 740-255-1557.



Model Trains



The ZTNT Model Railroad Club will host an open house on May 11 and 12, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., both days at 24 S. Sixth St, Zanesville. The HO layout consists of scenes both completed and under construction. Free to attend, but small donations are accepted.







Neuterscooter



The Neuterscooter/Public Vet for cats will be returning to Lore City on May 25. Most cats and kittens can be spayed or neutered for $50 per feline or wild cats in a live trap for $20. This is open to anyone regardless of location or income. You must register ahead of time at www.neuterscooter.com. For more information, call 740-439-1903.



Caldwell Sack Lunch



The Caldwell Sack Lunch Program will begin May 28 and continue through Aug. 9, weekdays, from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Caldwell United Methodist Church, Belle Valley United Methodist Church and the Ava United Methodist Church. Any school age or younger child may stop by one of these locations to pick up a free sack lunch. Contact John Monk at the Caldwell United Methodist Church for information.



Thought of the day



Comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.



1 Thess. 5:14