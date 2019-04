The Suffield Township Historical Society will hold its Annual Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 and 4 or until sold out.



The sale will be held at the Historical Society, at 1273 S.R. 43, located behind the Suffield Town Hall. The STHS welcomes any plant donations for this annual fundraiser.



Annuals, perennials, vegetables and herb plants will be available for purchase. Contact Bev Persons 330-628-4703 with any donations or questions.