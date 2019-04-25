The Rotary Club of Kent will host its annual auction with a luau theme, Hawaiian attire encouraged. The event will be held May 3 at American Legion Post No. 496, 1945 Mogadore Road, Kent. Doors open at 6 p.m.



Guests will enjoy a Polynesian-inspired menu catered by Special Moments including a pie bar for dessert, a complimentary signature cocktail from the tiki bar, cash bar, live entertainment by Scott Sopata, disc jockey, and live and silent auctions while helping Rotary Club of Kent reach its goal to raise $40,000 for the Kent community.



Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Tables for eight available. Visit the link to order tickets or for more information: www.eventbrite.com/e/aloha-rotary-club-of-kents-annual-auction-tickets-56941498555 or email rotaryclubofkent@gmail.com.