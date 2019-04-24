Plenty of orange barrels on roads throughout the region in the upcoming weeks, including:



• In Tuscarawas County, preparation work began Friday, April 12, on I-77 for a project to resurface nearly 8.5 miles of interstate. I-77 will be resurfaced from the I-77/ U.S. 250 interchange in New Philadelphia to Stone Creek. One lane of traffic maintained at all times with a completion date scheduled for October 31, 2019.



• In Coshocton County, pavement repairs began on April 15 on SR 541 and SR 206 with two-lane resurfacing to following. The following areas will be resurfaced with this project: SR 541 from SR 60 to SR 16; SR 541 from Hook Road to SR 93; SR 206 from SR 541 to US 36. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Estimated completion is October 15, 2019, weather permitting.



• The Guernsey County Highway Department will be closing Bob’s Run Road (Co. Road 164) between Peters Creek Road (Co. Road 416) and Haught Road (Adams Twp. Road 166) daily for pipe replacement between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, and again on Monday, April 29, and Tuesday, April 30.



• The Guernsey County Highway Department will close Range Road (County Road 59) between Leatherwood Road (Route 265) and County Home Road (County Road 73) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29 for utility work. Call the county garage, 740-432-2234, for additional information.



• A landslide repair project begins on April 29 on SR 313 in Noble County. The project is taking place between Owls Nest Road (Township Road 1026) and Hideaway Drive (Township Road 1027). One lane will be closed in this area. Temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction will be in place. The estimated completion date is June 20, 2019.



• Work is set to begin Monday, April 22, on a project to resurface nearly 25 miles of SR 800 from the Belmont/?Monroe County line to the Belmont/?Guernsey County line. Work will begin at the Belmont/?Monroe County line. Traffic will be maintained at all times via flaggers. The contractor is Shelly & Sands, Inc., and the completion date is scheduled for November 30, 2019.



• Work is set to begin Wednesday, May 1, on a SR 7 bridge repair project located over SR 148 (Front St.) in Powhattan, Belmont County. SR 7 traffic will be maintained at all times, in each direction, in one, 10.5’ lane. SR 148 (Front St.) traffic will be maintained at all times. Future restrictions for motorists traveling on SR 148 (Front St.) to SR 7 will take place at a future date, that information will be shared as it becomes available. The contractor is Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co. and the completion date is October 31, 2019.



The Ohio Highway Patrol is focusing on enforcement of Ohio’s Move Over law as construction season starts.



The patrol says troopers’ cruisers were involved in 56 crashes in the past five years that appear to have involved violations of that law by motorists. Two motorists died in the crashes reported from 2014-18, while 29 motorists and 50 officers were injured.



The state law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. It says drivers should slow down if moving over isn’t possible due to traffic, weather conditions or the lack of a second lane.



The patrol says troopers wrote more than 6,000 citations in 2018 for violating that law, up 59 percent from 2017.