At the Barnesville Village Council meeting April 15, council appointed Jeannie Hannahs as the new village fiscal officer, effective Jan. 1, 2020.



Current Fiscal Officer Vicki Magers is retiring at the end of the year. Beginning July 1, 2019, she will be tapering back on her hours.



Hannahs will begin training on July 1 for the fiscal officer position.



Meanwhile, council approved advertising for an assistant fiscal officer.



In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council that the South Street culvert project has started. It took ten semi-trucks to deliver the culvert. The Barnesville Police Department assisted with traffic control.



Deal also said street sweeping has started. He said order of areas of town will be the north, west, south then east.



Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council for permission to apply for a USDA loan/grant for a new cruiser. This would be submitted in conjunction with Fire Chief Tim Hall’s application for a new truck.



Council approved Justin King as the new EMS Captain at the same rate of pay as the previous captain.



Chief Hall also asked council to approve Logan Havis’ appointment to the fire department. Council approved.



In other business, Deal said the village received two safety awards from the Safety Council/BWC. One award was for 100 percent accident free for 2018 and the other was for 100 percent accident free for 2014-2018.



Council will meet again Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.