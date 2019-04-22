It’s a colorful world for Girl Scout Troop 1996, which is partnering with Crayola in a "ColorCycle Used Markers" program.



Troop leaders said, "We are very excited to tell area residents about a very special program we are coordinating in our area community in conjunction with Crayola for Earth Day. It’s called Crayola ColorCycle – an amazing program devised to repurpose used markers rather than sending them to landfills."



The ColorCycle program has repurposed more than 70 tons of expended markers in the United States and Canada since 2013 and uses the most advanced plastic conversion technologies available today to make wax compounds for asphalt and roofing shingles as well as to generate electricity that can be used to heat homes, cook food, and power vehicles.



"Please help support our efforts by taking any used markers you may have around the house- even non-Crayola brands," Troop leaders said. Highlighters and dry erase markers can also be included.



There will be a container at the Crossroads Library and the final pick-up date will be Friday, May 31.



"Thank you in advance for participating," leaders said. "With the help of our community the Crayola ColorCycle program can continue to keep tons of plastic out of landfills each year. Remember, don’t throw out that used marker—ColorCycle it!"



The girls have set up collection containers at Buckeye Trail, too. The community is encouraged to celebrate Earth Day by remembering the recycle. The Crossroads Library welcomes the community to use their site as a drop off location.