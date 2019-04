This is Pepper. Pepper is a 5-year-old, German Shepherd mix. She is such a sweet and loving girl.



Pepper was an owner surrender. She likes kids. She has never been around other dogs. Pepper knows basic commands and will play fetch. Pepper was an outside dog, but keeps her inside cage clean. She has the stunning looks to go along with her amazing personality.



Visit the Guernsey County Dog Shelter at 62824 Bennett Ave., Cambridge, or call 740-432-2219 for more information.