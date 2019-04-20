Ravenna Masonic Association and Portage County 4-H Clubs will host a pork dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Ravenna Masonic Complex, 4785 Washington Ave., at S.R. 14.



The menu includes Swiss pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans or corn, applesauce, dessert, bread and butter, and beverage.



The donation is $10 for adults, $5 for children 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and younger. Carry-out orders will be available and the dinner is open to the public. For more information, call 330-325-1672.