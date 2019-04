The Portage Trailwalkers will hike at 9 a.m. April 27 at the Hiram Biology Station. To reach the start of the hike, travel S.R. 303 east out of Streetsboro and turn left (north) on S.R. 88.



Turn left (west) on S.R. 82 in Garrettsville. Go about a half mile out of town and turn right (north) on Wheeler. The sign for the Hiram Biology Station will be on the right. Park in the first lot on the left.



The walk is five miles of wooded trails, mostly flat with some short hills.