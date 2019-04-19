The Rotary Club of Cambridge is in its 100th year of providing service to the Cambridge community, as well as supporting Rotary International's worldwide service efforts. As part of this celebration year, a series of articles are being published on its history. The following is the fifth (1960-1969) of eleven articles that are appearing in The Daily Jeffersonian chronicling the club's service efforts, serving the Cambridge community and the World.



1960-1961



Joseph Duncan, of Cambridge and a Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Scholarship recipient, having graduated from Harvard Business School with a Masters Degree in Business Administration, requested the Rotary Foundation reinstate his scholarship grant, which they did, and begins his studies at the London School of Economic and Political Science. He was the recipient of a full two year (1960-61) Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholarship from the foundation.



1962-1963



Rotary year 1962-1963 found Cambridge Rotarian Wilmer (Bill) H. Driggs (PHOTO) serving District 669 as District Governor.



A joint meeting of area service clubs was held to hear a talk by Congressman Tom Moorehead.



Upon his return from his studies at the London School of Economic and Political Science, Rotary Foundation Scholar Alumnus Joseph Duncan, (PHOTO Joe Duncan)the club's first Rotary Scholar, was a visitor and speaker at the club's meeting, expressing his thanks for the club's and R. I. Foundation’s support. He proceeded to tell of his two year studies in London England and encouraged the club to continue its support of the Rotary Foundation. Joe is currently with Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus OH, as an Economist. (Later also serving Battelle as Director of the Urban Studies Center)



RotaryAnns, along with Cambridge Rotarians, were entertained with dinner and concert at Oglebay Park, Wheeling, WV.



Ohio Chief Justice Carl V. Weygandt, was the club's speaker. He was introduced by the Rev. Lester S. Evans, the two were classmates at the College of Wooster.



It was announced, at a club meeting, that under terms of the Kesslars' will, $5,400 was left to the club's Crippled Children's Fund. Two children were sponsored for a week at Camp Presmont, Piedmont Lake.



Rotarians held their Christmas party, with children and grandchildren of Rotarians as guests. The club's Youth Work committee reported spending nearly $1,000 on worthy projects for the youth of the Cambridge area.



Rotarians and other service clubs heard a talk by Dr. Frank Crane, columnist, lecturer, and psychologist. A one-day Rotary District Institute was held at Muskingum College, hosted by Cambridge's own William H. Driggs, District 669 Governor.



Cambridge Rotary hosts 102 Canadian conservationists at a luncheon at the Cambridge Country Club in observance of Rotary International day. Rotarians entertain RotaryAnns with a buffet dinner and concert at Oglebay Park, Wheeling.



Thirty-eight RotaryAnns surprise their husbands by attending a luncheon-meeting, held the day before Valentines Day.



Rotary hosts a joint meeting of service clubs, held to hear a talk by Ohio Congressman Robert T. Secrest.



Four students from Cambridge attend the World Affairs Institute in Cincinnati, two of them sponsored by our club.



Unheard of -- the price of club luncheon at Lodge Coffee Shop reduced from $1.65 to 1.50.



1964 – 1966



Major Iola Sharp, of the Salvation Army, visited the club and expressed thanks for the support over the last nine years assisting the Army in its Christmas appeals for donations by ringing bells. A luncheon meeting was held at Garfield School. Featured was the Gra-Y program, conducted by the YMCA, with financial assistance from Rotary for nearly 10 years.



Financial donations included those for five boys attending Buckeye Boys State, sponsoring four students at World Affairs Institute at Cincinnati and a girl to Girls State.



Rotarians entertain RotaryAnns with dinner and concert at Oglebay Park, Wheeling in both 1965 and 1966. A Ladies' Night dinner was also held at Muskingum College with R.C. Campbell, from Brisbane, Australia; a Rotary Foundation Scholar, as the main speaker.



Rotarian Ed Sherman's Muskingum grid team played in the Grantland Rice Bowl at Murfreesboro, Tenn. Unfortunately the Fighting Muskies came up short, losing to the Tennessee State Tigers by a 34 to 7 score.



The club sponsors an annual Gra-Y track meet at the high school stadium and four students to the World Affairs Institute in Cincinnati.



A meeting was held at the YMCA to better acquaint members with its facilities and program of activities. Several TV sets were purchased for the Cambridge State hospital.



1967-1969



Cambridge Rotary sponsors concerts by Columbus Symphony Orchestra in New Concord and Cambridge, and dances for youths at the City Park each Saturday evening in July.



The club sponsored a health project to immunize children in city and county for prevention of rubella (German measles) with nearly 3000 preschoolers and sixth and seventh graders being treated.



Joseph Duncan, Our Rotary Foundation Scholar, Has taken a leave from Battelle in 1968 and accepted a political appointment as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy in the Department of Commerce, Washington, DC.



The Dollars for Scholars program, formerly Rotary’s Student Loan program, reported $8,500 was given to 36 students during 1969.



A club banquet and dance was held at the Cambridge Country Club highlighting the club's month­long 50th anniversary celebration. (PHOTO Group) The club had a 100% attendance, with 182 members and guests in attendance at which special recognitions was given to Frank Mackey, charter member, and William H. Driggs, Past District Governor.



Rotarians and guests attend Cleveland­Washington football game at Cleveland, results of the game were not recorded. A Rotary talk on the Objectives of Rotary was given by Harry Morrison, Cleveland Heights, District Governor of Rotary District 663.



(This concludes the chronicling the fifth ten years (1960-1969) of Cambridge Rotary's service activities. We hope you have enjoyed it and please watch for a continued article in the forth coming weeks.) To contact Cambridge Rotary, please call Steve Donahue at 740-630-4717. To learn more about Rotary International or Cambridge Rotary Club visit their web sites: https://www.rotary.org/ and http://www.cambridgeohiorotary.org/.