The Aspire Program at Maplewood Career Center in Ravenna received a grant for bus tokens in the amount of $1,350 from the United Way. Aspire’s project for this grant is entitled "United Way’s Adult Ride, Learn & Succeed."



The Aspire Program has adult students with transportation barriers. By providing a monthly bus token, it allows the adult to attend HSE/GED Classes and employment. United Way’s donation will help Portage County residents eliminate transportation barriers so they can earn their High School Equivalency and go to work.



ASPIRE classes has sites located on the bus line throughout Portage County in the morning, afternoon, or evening to fit schedules. There are classes in Kent, Ravenna and Windham. Classes and materials are free-of-charge for those 16 and older and out of high school. To take advantage of "United Way’s Adult Ride, Learn & Succeed," call 330-235-0020 or email gauntnerla@mwood.cc.