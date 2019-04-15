The Community Help Mission staff traveled to Wadsworth on April 6 to receive the Faithful Servant Award. The award is sponsored by the Catholic Commission through the Diocese of Cleveland. CHM Board member the Rev. Father Vincent Hawk made the nomination.



CHM offers financial assistance for basic need to residents of the L-P School District. Executive Director Diane Geiselman referenced CHM's "Response Ability Workshop, which is a budget development tool designed to help low-income families gain financial balance.



"We also have a cookbook featuring recipes using ingredients commonly available in food banks," Geiselman said in a news release. "We have 400 copies in print and the cookbook is now available on our website at www.communityhelpmission.com."



Karen Motz, one of CHM’s rotating office managers, has been a driving force behind the summer lunch program for any child who wants a lunch.



Loudonville Public Library and Cleveland Food Bank have been partners in the lunches. The project served 2,093 lunches last summer.



Motz elaborated that "these lunches are not specifically for low-income children, but we are mindful that more than half of our school population qualifies for federally subsidized breakfasts and lunches. Therefore, during a 10-week summer break, a mother of three must provide an additional 300 meals. For a parent on public assistance, there is no increase in food stamps or cash benefits to support the need for additional meals. Some kids go hungry. We want to fix that."



"Our mission," reported Pat Pearl, another rotating office manager, "is that no resident of the L-P School District will live below prevailing community standards for food, shelter health or safety. To those ends, we have a resource directory of about 100 agencies and organizations who are low-cost or n-cost, and are available to assist our clients with specific needs."