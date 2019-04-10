Nominations are being sought for the George G. Skinner and Lela Skinner Bailey, 2018-2019 Teaching Development Award, also known as "The Extra Mile" award.



The winner will receive a cash award of $1,500 for professional development and teaching needs. The purpose of the award is to recognize teachers in the Barnesville School District who have performed above and beyond their responsibilities as educators, or have gone "The Extra Mile." This award is in memory of George G. Skinner and Lela Bailey (both former teachers).



Nominations for the award can be made by anyone and submitted to the Barnesville Area Education Foundation by June 15, 2019, P.O. Box 1, Barnesville, OH 43713.