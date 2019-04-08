Rootstown High School class of 1969 alumni gathered at the home of Gary and Karen Huhn to continue plans for their 50-year reunion set for Sept. 7 at the home of a classmate in Rootstown.



Beginning at 5 p.m., alumni will enjoy dinner and reminiscing through the evening.



The class is also extending an invitation to alumni from the classes prior to and following the class of 1969.



Alumni will have a full weekend including an informal gathering at the Rootstown High School home football game on Sept. 6, enjoying that Friday evening at the New Milford Café both during and following the football game and, for those interested, a hike at a local nature trail on the morning of the reunion, Sept. 7.



Detailed information and invitations will be forwarded to everyone this summer.



Classmates and other alumni interested in attending should contact either Ron Walker (330-281-9799/RonDeb.Walker@gmail.com) or Fred Pratt (330-701-8290/FPratt@Neo.rr.com.)



Reunion organizers are still searching for class members: Diane Barthol, Rick Bennett, Steve Geis, Elizabeth Hays, Barb Kish, Gary Norris, Colleen Ohlinger, Judy Peteria, Kathy Saboe Snyder, Sharon Smith, Sandy Snyder, Rebecca Tenney and Tom Tenney.



For additional information or location of missing classmates, contact Walker or Pratt.



———



The Rootstown Lions Club presented a check to Sgt. Jim Acklin and his wife, Jose Acklin, following the successful Spaghetti Dinner Benefit supported by the entire Rootstown community that raised more than $10,000.



———



The Rootstown Lions Club has a busy month with the Easter egg hunt scheduled to take place at Gracie Field on April 20.



Games begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Easter egg hunt set for 11 a.m.



The Lions Club invites community members and volunteers to help prepare for the Easter egg hunt this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Rootstown.



Help the Lions Club put together treat bags and fill eggs with prizes. The Lions Club will provide a taco bar for lunch.



For additional information, call Lion Tricia Ligotti at 330-701-5104 or email t_ligotti@yahoo.com.



———



Susan Jenior



golffam2@gmail.com



330-206-9083