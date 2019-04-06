Pastor Kent Barnes Jr. will be the guest speaker at Winfield Church of God in Christ, 6595 Winfield St., Ravenna, for the Sunday service.



Barnes is a national evangelist who has cultivated his passion and love for God and ministry in his formative years by way of his godly heritage and his six generations of stellar examples. He nurtured and refined his gift and love for ministry in the areas of teaching, preaching and music.



Heeding the call of God in 2002, Barnes became a member of the renowned Calvary Ministries International under the leadership and direct mentorship and training of the legendary Honorable Bishop Norman L. Wagner.



Under Wagner’s teaching and mentorship, Barnes "experienced exponential growth in wisdom, knowledge and understanding in the Word of God. He has also refined his extraordinary gift of leading praise and worship, and excelled in the ministry of exhortation under Wagner’s cultivation."



As a Levitical worshipper and minstrel, Barnes is well known as "one of the most dynamic praise and worship leaders, preeminent percussionist, and revelatory preachers of his generation." Barnes regularly instructs in workshops, seminars, and forums on the Word of God and in music performance. Barnes is the CEO of Kent Barrett Barnes Jr. Ministries and Founder and Lead Pastor of Innovation Life Church in Youngstown.



Barnes is the husband of Camille Antoinette Wagner Barnes and the father of their daughter, Dream Harmony, and their son, Kent Barrett III.