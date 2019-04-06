The Chapel at Tinkers Creek in Streetsboro sponsored a family missions trip to Denver, Colo., in June 2017, where church families worked side by side with local ministries to run a soccer camp and work on the grounds of Celebration Community Church.



While resting in the cool sanctuary of the chapel there, some of the youth marveled at the stained glass windows that adorned the walls of the tiny, old fashioned building. Resting nearby, Elder Gary Pease was listening, and the wheels started turning. At his former church, Pease was instrumental in the creation of stained glass windows. A retired art teacher, Pease sprouted the idea of creating these beautiful windows for their own church.



Even though the task seemed daunting, the idea of a cross-generational art project that would add to the beauty of their quaint church building appealed to the congregation at-large. Funds were raised and congregation members of all ages came together on Tuesday nights to learn the craft of stained glass art.



Since the sanctuary has four windows, it made sense that each stained glass window would represent one of the church’s four core values: simplicity, authenticity, specificity, and continuity.



Local artists and church members Shari Oster and Sheila Liston collaborated to design the windows, and member Dale Pease transcribed the design into a workable template. Using this guide, a small band of volunteers gathered at the Gawne house to begin the painstaking work of cutting glass, meticulously placing each colorful shard into the pre-shaped frames.



About six months after starting them, two windows have already been unveiled in the worship service. Church-goers enjoy the fullness of their beauty each Sunday, as the morning sun illuminates an array of color that testifies to the great work of community being strived for by this conglomerate of believers.



The church’s focus for the year has shifted to the theme "For the Common Good." This Lenten season, their journey on Sunday mornings will take them through the first book of Corinthians.



During the week, small groups will consider how Peter Scazzero’s book "Emotionally Healthy Spirituality" might spark deeper, authentic connection in the church. The church welcomes everyone to join with them in worship together on Easter Sunday at 10:30 a.m. April 21.