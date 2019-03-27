BELLAIRE – Despite Belmont Community Hospital (BCH) closing on April 5, Wheeling Hospital officials assured residents of Bellaire and the surrounding area that many health care services remain available in the village.



"Some area residents have expressed their concerns that with BCH closing, they now will have to go elsewhere for medical care and services they have grown accustomed to receiving at the hospital. It was quick and convenient for them. We want these residents to know that many of those services – and some new ones – can be found at the Bellaire Health Center on Guernsey Street, behind the Imperial Plaza," said Gregg Warren, Wheeling Hospital spokesperson.



Bellaire Health Center is the new name for the Belmont Community Health Center. It is a division of Wheeling Hospital.



The services available at the health center include lab work, blood work, X-rays, physical therapy, family physicians, cardiology, internal medicine, a public pharmacy, podiatry, EKG, plastic surgery and occupational therapy.



"You need an order or prescription for lab and blood work, X-Ray, EKG, physical therapy and podiatry. But you don’t have to be a patient of a Wheeling Hospital physician or nurse practitioner to have them filled. Just contact us and we’ll take care of you," Warren noted.



Meanwhile, Wheeling Hospital recently purchased the former Compassionate Care Center for Surgical Excellence in Bridgeport. The out-patient surgery center will reopen later this year as the Wheeling Hospital Ambulatory Surgery Center and will provide many of the same procedures performed at BCH.



For information on services at the health center, call 740-671-4623.