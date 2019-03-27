The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials and donations — Chevrolet Corvette: The First Four Decades Of Racing Success 1956-1996 by John Starkey, in memory of Jerry Wayne Lewis given by B.H.S. Class of 1961; Journey’s Of A Lifetime, in memory of John "Jack" Lynn given by Main Street United Methodist Church-UMW; Right This Very Minute by Lisl Detlefsen. Donated by Belmont County Farm Bureau.



Fiction — Mending Fences by Suzanne Woods Fisher, inspirational; Unto Us A Son Is Given by Donna Leon, mystery; The Vanishing Man by Charles Finch, mystery; Toxic Game by Christine Feehan. Fantasy; Showdown Trail by Louis L’Amour, large print western; Mapping The Bones by Jane Yolen, young adult; The Last Romantics by Tara Conklin; Cemetery Road by Greg Iles; The Island Of Sea Women by Lisa See; The Border by Don Winslow; The Malta Exchange by Steve Berry; and Daughter Of Moloka’i by Alan Brennert.



Non-fiction — The Threat: How The FBI Protects America In The Age Of Terror And Trump by Andrew McCabe; Outer Order, Inner Calm by Gretchen Rubin; Anger Management For Everyone by Raymond Tafrate; Zero Sugar Cookbook by David Zinczenko; Northern Ohio Fishing Maps Guide Book; Rescue Dogs by Susannah Maynard.