The following is a schedule of Lenten services in Barnesville:
Wednesday, March 27
Main Street United Methodist Church (230 W. Main St.)
7 p.m.
Guest Preacher: Pastor Andrew Woods
Wednesday, April 3
Real Life Community of Faith at Epworth (301 N. Main St., Bethesda.)
7 p.m.
Guest Preacher: Pastor Curt Hallstrom
Wednesday, April 10
Stillwater Meeting House (61826 Sandy Ridge Road)
7 p.m.
Guest Preacher: Pastor Ted Buehl
Maundy Thursday Communion Service, April 18 (7 p.m.)
First Christian Church (219 W. Church St.)
7 p.m.
Guest Preacher: Pastor Don Eberhart
Good Friday, April 19
First Presbyterian Church (124 N. Chestnut St.)
Noon to 2 p.m.
Meditation Speakers: Pastors Jean Cooper, Alex Davidson, Guy Norris, Tim Snyder, and Andrew Thompson, and Deaconess Sherri Buehl