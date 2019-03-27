The following is a schedule of Lenten services in Barnesville:



Wednesday, March 27



Main Street United Methodist Church (230 W. Main St.)



7 p.m.



Guest Preacher: Pastor Andrew Woods



Wednesday, April 3



Real Life Community of Faith at Epworth (301 N. Main St., Bethesda.)



7 p.m.



Guest Preacher: Pastor Curt Hallstrom



Wednesday, April 10



Stillwater Meeting House (61826 Sandy Ridge Road)



7 p.m.



Guest Preacher: Pastor Ted Buehl



Maundy Thursday Communion Service, April 18 (7 p.m.)



First Christian Church (219 W. Church St.)



7 p.m.



Guest Preacher: Pastor Don Eberhart



Good Friday, April 19



First Presbyterian Church (124 N. Chestnut St.)



Noon to 2 p.m.



Meditation Speakers: Pastors Jean Cooper, Alex Davidson, Guy Norris, Tim Snyder, and Andrew Thompson, and Deaconess Sherri Buehl