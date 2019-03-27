Wednesday

Mar 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following is a schedule of Lenten services in Barnesville:

Wednesday, March 27

Main Street United Methodist Church (230 W. Main St.)

7 p.m.

Guest Preacher: Pastor Andrew Woods

Wednesday, April 3

Real Life Community of Faith at Epworth (301 N. Main St., Bethesda.)

7 p.m.

Guest Preacher: Pastor Curt Hallstrom

Wednesday, April 10

Stillwater Meeting House (61826 Sandy Ridge Road)

7 p.m.

Guest Preacher: Pastor Ted Buehl

Maundy Thursday Communion Service, April 18 (7 p.m.)

First Christian Church (219 W. Church St.)

7 p.m.

Guest Preacher: Pastor Don Eberhart

Good Friday, April 19

First Presbyterian Church (124 N. Chestnut St.)

Noon to 2 p.m.

Meditation Speakers: Pastors Jean Cooper, Alex Davidson, Guy Norris, Tim Snyder, and Andrew Thompson, and Deaconess Sherri Buehl