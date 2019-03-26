COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s secretary of state has announced a competition to create the state’s new "I Voted" sticker.



Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the competition to design the sticker to be used for at least the next four years is open to students in grades 6-12. Ohioans receive the stickers when they vote by mail or in person.



LaRose’s release Monday says his office will select the top designs and the winner will be chosen by a vote open to all Ohioans. Designs for the sticker must be circular in shape and submitted digitally through the website Sticker.Ohio.gov.



The competition began Monday and continues through April 28.



The release says LaRose hopes the contest will encourage young people to learn more about the democratic process and the impact of voting.