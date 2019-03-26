The Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Father Francis Tretiel Assembly 1736 of Barnesville was recently recognized for a Civic Award by Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. The award was presented for outstanding implementation of patriotic programming faithful to the principles of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. Pictured with the award at a recent meeting are, l to r, front row, Marty Schumacher, Tony Sholtis, Jim Schoeppner, Father Wayne Morris; back row, Anthony Schumacher, Steven Burkhart, Herman Gray Jr., John Nau, James Amendolar, Mike Nau and Michael Abbott. Photo was taken by member Michael Feldner.