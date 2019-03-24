I recently started getting to work an hour earlier. I thought the loss of sleep would be a bad thing, but so far, everything has been great. I hadn’t realized how much happier the 5:30 a.m. commute is compared to an hour later. There are a lot fewer cars on the road.



I’ve been sticking to side roads as much as possible, just trying to stay out of everyone’s way. Now there’s no reason for me to hide on the back roads. Nobody’s using the front roads at 5:30 a.m. so I might as well give them a try.



There are no school zones to contend with, no buses to get stuck behind and very few, if any red lights. There have been mornings when the stop sign by my house is the only place I stopped all the way to work.



It was even starting to get light by the time I got to work. Daylight Saving Time put the kibosh to that. The good news is when it all cycles out and it’s light again at 6 a.m. then winter is over. Finally. This has been a long one.



Speaking of the time change, that first day back to work after it was the only day I’ve been late since my hours were changed. I can’t really even blame it on the time change. I was just exhausted from the weekend.



On Saturday, Dave and I had breakfast at Burger King. There is nothing better than a Whopper for breakfast. Then we were at the rummage sale before the doors opened at 8 a.m. We spent $7.50 and the whole way-back of the Jeep was full.



Next stop was the puzzle exchange at the library, followed by a haircut and mustache and beard trim for Dave. We were in the parking lot with time to spare to meet the club members for the car-pool to lunch and a play in Alliance.



The lunch was kind of long and lazy, like Thanksgiving dinner. We had allowed more than enough time to get to the theater before the start of the play. I thought for sure the minute the lights went down and the play started that Dave would fall asleep.



And I was right, but he wasn’t disturbing anyone. The only one who knew he was sleeping was me. And I got the giggles. I couldn’t help myself. I was getting the sideways glances for my muffled guffaws, not him. He wasn’t even snoring. And it only lasted about 10 minutes and he was awake the whole rest of the play.



We didn’t get home until 5 p.m. The kids got to our house about 1 p.m. to be sure our Beagle Boy Cletus’ bladder didn’t explode while we were gone. They said he never got off the couch — slept the whole time we were gone.



We set the clocks ahead before we went to bed. The next morning we were up and at’em early again. It was grocery weekend and we sure didn’t get it done the day before. We hit our usual four stores, plus one more to see if they had their summer stuff out yet. They didn’t but I did get a super soft nightshirt on clearance for $6.



Then it was on to the "big city" for a stop at the pet store for more Bob Marley pills for Mr. Cletus. I don’t know what they’re really called, they’re just supposed to make him "mellow." When we got home, we had a ton of groceries to put away, a cantaloupe to cut up and a bunch of packages of meat to split. All in all, a great problem to have.



We couldn’t pass up the deep discounts the one store offered on meat. They do it every week to hurry up and sell it before it goes bad. Works for me. We just write down "mystery meat" on the grocery list. That may sound a little ominous, but it works itself out by the time it gets to the dinner table.



I was just plain tuckered out by 8:30 p.m. The next thing I heard was my alarm clock screaming at me at about 5:15 a.m. Great, I’m late. But it was just that one day. Before and since then, I have not only been on time, I’ve been a couple minutes early. For me, that’s big.



I really feel good getting up at 5 now. Dave said I’m turning into a perky morning person. I’ve been called a lot of things in my time, but perky isn’t one of them.



