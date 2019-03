The Garrettsville-Freedom-Nelson Fire Department and Community EMS are hosting a craft show on April 13 at the Garrettsville Fire Department, 8035 Elm St., Garrettsville, to raise money for both emergency departments.



There will be more than 40 vendors, according to the organizers.



Please contact Pamela Collins at 330-221-2254 with any questions. Do not contact the emergency numbers for the departments.