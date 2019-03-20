Located at 33340 Leatherwood Road in Barnesville, the Leatherwood Drive-In opened in July of 1953 and is now no longer in operation after being closed down in the mid 1980’s. Once carrying the capacity for somewhere between 200-300 cars at a time, the drive-in theater played movies on one screen for people all over the Ohio valley and further. Below is a copy of an original advertisement for a movie showing at the drive in some time in the late 1950’s. Despite being a piece of history, we think it would be super fun to re-open the theater and make it a unique experience for the kids in Barnesville and around the area! Even the adults in town would get to relive the fun times they spent at the theater when they were kids, too.