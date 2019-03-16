March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. A number of years ago a friend forwarded to me a column by Maria Lin, the parent of a special needs child. She wrote an article titled "7 Things You Don’t Know About A Special Needs Parent."



I could relate. Both of my sons were born with genetic leg deformities.



The seven she listed were: 1. I am tired. 2. I am jealous. 3. I feel alone. 4. I am scared. 5. I wish you would stop saying, "retarded," "short bus," "as long as it's healthy … " 6. I am human. 7. I want to talk about my son/It's hard to talk about my son.



Tired. Parents of special needs children are so tired. There are not enough hours in the day to tend to the child’s physical and emotional needs, doctor’s appointments, schooling, paperwork — for the doctor, school, etc. — the list is endless.



Jealous. Yes. You don’t want anything bad to happen to other children. But, why isn’t my baby OK? Why us? You just want your child to be OK. Able to run, or just walk; to be able to communicate; to just be OK.



Alone. Even in a good marriage; even with support of family and friends — you feel alone. This is your child; you must be the perfect super-parent. Which leads to …



Scared. What if you don’t get it right? It can be anything from medications to breathing tubes to doing physical therapy right. What if you do it wrong?



Ms Lin mentions she wishes people would stop saying phrases like "retarded," "short bus," etc. If I had a dime for every ignorant (I almost said "stupid") thing that was said to me regarding my son’s leg braces and leg casts I could have retired to Tahiti. My favorite, "Why did Mommy put you in those awful casts?" Well, lady, I just thought it would be fun to put a 5-month-old in casts from his hips to his big toe and be unable to bathe him thoroughly for 13 months and deal with severe diaper rash and yeast infections. I should get some credit for not saying my snarky answer.



I also related to "I am human." Mother Teresa said she knew God would not give her more than she could handle, but sometimes she wished he didn’t trust her so much. Some days you just want the normal you imagined your life would be.



Wanting to talk about your child, but not sure how, is a constant balancing act. Your cousin’s child is 6 months younger and is already walking. How exciting is it to share that your child is finally crawling? You want others to see that your child’s development, although delayed, is important, too.



There are around 6 million children in the United States who qualify for special education due to one or more disabilities. One in 10 children under age 14 has some type of special need.



How can you be supportive of the parent with a special needs child? Don’t judge. Do listen. Have the family over for a meal, or take the meal to them if that is easier. Include their child in invitations. Ask how their child is doing, it’s always good to share our children’s triumphs, large or small. Be accepting.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.