"Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower on D-Day" was the topic of the library’s Winter Lecture Series presentation March 3 at The Laurels of New London.



Kenneth Hamontree portrayed Gen. Dwight Eisenhower addressing the international press corps, July 6, 1944, to give them information about D-Day, June 7.



He started out by outlining the history of Europe from the first to the second World War and listing the reasons, including Pearl Harbor, why the country had to enter the war when it did.



Because the Allies had broken Germany’s enigma code in 1941, they were able to fool Hitler into believing the channel crossing would take place at Pas-De-Calais, the narrowest point between England and France.



The real invasion took place on the five beaches of Normandy. The Allies secretly assembled the largest flotilla in history of more than 8,000 fighting ships, merchant ships and assault craft, plus over 175,000 men, 3,000 artillery pieces, 1,500 tanks and 15,000 assorted vehicles. They were to be assisted by 10,500 air sorties.



It was Eisenhower who had to make the final decision on when the invasion would take place, and he admitted he had doubts about its success. It did not fail, of course, and Eisenhower called it, "the beginning of the end of Hitler’s Third Reich."



Hammontree came out of character to answer questions and to visit with members of the audience, several of whom were veterans. He is part of Living History Productions and can be reached at 419-651-7886 or www.LivingHistoryProductions.net.



This presentation was part of the library’s Winter Lecture Series and was sponsored by the New London Friends of the Library. The next talk in the series will be "Stephen King’s Colorado" at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 31 at The Laurels. The talks are free and open to the public.



