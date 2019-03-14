MARCH 14, 1959



Slabs of imported dark blue "Emerald Pearl" granite are installed on the outside of the First National Bank. Each slab weighs 200 pounds.



MARCH 14, 1969



Miss Kathy Belcher joins the staff at the Fashion Flair Beauty Salon.



William Speakman has assumed the duties as caretaker of City Park. He succeeds Wynn Clipner.



MARCH 14, 1979



A.L. Mathias, owner of State Novelty Shop, wins first place for performing his magic act on a cruise ship to the Caribbean.



MARCH 14, 1989



The American Legion celebrates its 70th birthday March 15-17. Since its founding in 1919 after World War I, the Legion has had 70 years of success as the world's largest veterans organization.



MARCH 14, 1999



Five generations of the Cubbison family gathered recently for a photograph. They are: Bill Cubbison, great-grandfather; Lisa Van Fossen, mother; Jeff Cubbison, grandfather; Wilma Cubbison, great-great-grandmother; and Dylan Van Fossen, infant.



MARCH 14, 2009



Abagail Lucille Roth, 1 on March 14, 2009, is the daughter of Heather Kintner and Rusty Roth. She has three sisters, Alexandria, 6, Malory, 12, and Macey, 12. Grandparents are George and Wanda Krupar and Nancy Roth and the late Ben Roth.