The Ohio Western Reserve Chapter of Military Officers Association of America will meet Saturday at Papa Bears Restaurant, 4990 Dressler Road, Canton. Social time is at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and the meeting at noon.



1 Lt. Gabe Pszonowsky, USANG will present "Life as a Reserve component Leader." Members, spouses, and guests also may attend. Visit the website at www.owrc.net or call Don Bratton at 330-391-0508 or Dave Riegler at 330-592-2816 for more information and reservations.



The Military Officers Association of America is the nation’s largest and most influential association of military officers. All active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, former commissioned officers, and warrant officers of the uniformed services — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard — Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and their surviving spouses are eligible for membership. OWRC-MOAA meetings are open to all eligible people.