ST. CLAIRSVILLE — East Richland Christian Schools will have its annual open house event on Monday, March 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.



This open house provides prospective students and their parents an opportunity to learn about the various programs East Richland Christian Schools has for children in Preschool through twelfth grade. Visitors will be able to tour the facility, view the classrooms and meet our dedicated staff of teachers, aides and administrative personnel.



An introduction to East Richland Christian Schools will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a short presentation from our current Kindergarten students. Junior High and High School presentations will take place at 7 p.m. in our high school building.



East Richland Christian Schools is a ministry of East Richland Evangelical Friends Church and the merger of the former New Covenant Academy with Faith Community Christian High School. In 2009 we reopened our doors as a merged Pre-K through twelfth grade program that provides a strong, continuous educational opportunity for our students.



We encourage anyone interested in East Richland Christian Schools to attend. For questions on the Open House or East Richland Christian Schools, call 740-695-2005. RSVPs for the open house event are appreciated though not necessary in order to attend.



East Richland Christian Schools are located on the campus of East Richland Evangelical Friends Church at 67885 Friends Church Road in St. Clairsville, just minutes west of the Ohio Valley Mall on State Route 40.