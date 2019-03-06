The following outlines some additional business discussed or acted upon at City Council’s Feb. 26 meeting:



• Council amended a section of the city’s ordinances relating to site plan review regulations. The main changes are cleanup of language. A provision that would have given the planning commission the final say on site plans and removed Council from confirming site plans approved by the panel was removed. Thus, Council will continue to have the final say on site plans.



• Council sent to third reading the acceptance of land and improvements dedicated to public use for Quarry Reserve at Boulder Brook subdivision, acceptance of a maintenance bond and reduction of the performance guarantee.



• Resident Tim Clark expressed concerns about safety issues on the Central Valley Trail, including that it is sometimes not cleared of snow, no road salt is applied and there are no telephones to report emergencies. "Why waste money on new trails when we can’t maintain the ones we have"" he asked. Mayor Ted Yates explained the city does not spread salt on the trail because of environmental issues.



• Parks-Recreation Director Derek Schroeder announced that a new menu will be in place at Gleneagles Golf Course’s Aaron & Moses Restaurant as of March 4.



• Finance Director Sarah Buccigross reported that income tax revenues for the first two months of 2019 totaled $3.7 million, down from last year’s $3.8 million.