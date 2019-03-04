The Portage County TEA Party Speakers Bureau will bring Dr. Robert Epstein, the foremost authority on Google search manipulation and social media censorship in the United States, to give a free lecture at 7 p.m. Friday at Maplewood Career Center, 7075 S.R. 88 in Ravenna, OH.



Tickets are free to the general public but are limited to the capacity at Maplewood Career Center which is 300 seats. Tickets can be reserved by going to the organization's website at www.PortageCountyTEAParty.com and clicking on the Reservations Link.