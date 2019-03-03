Marietta College’s Loren Coontz of Rootstown was recently awarded a scholarship from the Order of Omega, a Greek honorary recognizing the top 3 percent of juniors and seniors involved in Greek Life, for academic achievement, leadership and service to the campus and the local community.



Coontz, who is majoring in biology and is a graduate of Southeast High School, is a member of Alpha Xi Delta.



The scholarship is selective and was awarded to only 138 undergraduate students nationwide across 80 campuses.