The community is invited to "Let There Be Light," a 2017 PG-13 drama on the big screen at 6 p.m. March 9 at Community Vineyard Church (former Loew’s movie theater), 2543 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. The movie is about an outspoken atheist who has a near-death experience and struggles to find answers to the questions he faces in life.



The movie, snacks and drinks are free and there is the chance to win prizes following the movie.



The movie is part of the church’s "Movies With A Message," which takes place on the second Saturday of each month. The church also hosts a free dinner, devotional, and food pantry the first and third Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7 pm.



For more information, check out the church’s website, www.communityvineyard.org or call the church at 330-928-5134.