Cody and Raelyn Lovett of Cuyahoga Falls announce the arrival of their daughter, Ashlyn Nicole Lovett.



She was born Feb. 6 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces.



Older siblings are Avalyn Grace, 2 1/2, and Caiden Michael, 1.



Don and Ronda Roxbury of Cuyahoga Falls are the maternal grandparents. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Libby Lovett of Hudson.



Ashlyn’s great-grandparents are Ron and Bette Reynolds of Cuyahoga Falls and Jean Corley-Wix of The Villages, Fla.