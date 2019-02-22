FEBRUARY 22, 1959



T.F. Whitten is named plant personnel manager at RCA, succeeding M.J. Schuman.



FEBRUARY 22, 1969



Van Olnhausen of First National Bank of Cambridge speaks to students in Charles Schaub's class at Cambridge High. Olnhausen talks about ways to determine bogus currency.



FEBRUARY 22, 1979



Valley Township trustees have purchased a 1979 four-wheel drive Ford truck for grass and brush fires.



FEBRUARY 22, 1989



Three new members, John Mark Nicholson, Phil Weisant and Dusty Findley, were inducted into the Cambridge Kiwanis Club when it met recently at Coney Island Restaurant.



FEBRUARY 22, 1999



Pictured in the Jeffersonian is spelling bee champ Kyle Law and runner-up Mark Lyons. Electorate. After uttering those 10 winning letters, Kyle Law, son of Melody and H. Clark Law, became the 1999 Cambridge Citywide Spelling Bee champion.



FEBRUARY 22, 2009



Cambridge High's Paige Carpenetti has earned a spot in the OHSAA State Swim Meet in Columbus this weekend. She finished sixth in the 100-meter backstroke at the Central District Meet in 1:01.78 and will be seeded 19th for the state meet.