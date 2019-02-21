Recently, I was watching the news coverage of the record snowfall in one of our southern states. It brought back memories of the time I was serving in the Air Force in Newfoundland, Canada. The base was on the west coast of the province, so they received record snowfalls, upwards of 150 inches a year.



They used huge snow blowers to keep the runways and roads cleaned. These beasts could blow snow hundreds of feet. A person had to watch out, lest you be swallowed up.



One day as we reported for work, we were greeted by a huge snow pile beside the hanger we worked in. When we found out our plane would be late returning, we decided to hollow out the snow pile and have a giant igloo. This we did and had a room about 10 feet in diameter. For the next few days, we would loaf in our hideout, waiting for our plane to return. A few days later when we arrived for work, we saw the snow blowers taking huge swipes out of our snow igloo and blowing it into a vacant parking lot. Glad we weren’t in it.



Snowstorms blowing in off the Gulf of St. Lawrence were severe; whiteout conditions were commonplace. Since our hangar was located about one hundred yards from the nearest creature comfort building, we tied a lifeline between the two. To keep from getting disoriented during a storm, we would run the lifeline through our belt when we walked between buildings.



When a new trooper arrived in our group, we would send him for coffee in the adjacent building. When he was halfway across, we would let the lifeline go slack for a few seconds, giving him the impression it had come loose. Needless to say, some of the guys failed to see the humor in this practical joke. Looking back, I realize it wasn’t a good idea, just like the snow igloo.