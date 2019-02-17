It was 1803 when Toby Beatty, the first black man to come to Cambridge, arrived here with the family of town founder John Beatty. Toby had been a slave of the Beatty family in the Frederick, Maryland, area, but by virtue of moving between states, he was a free man in Ohio where slavery was banned.



Little is known about Toby’s life, except that in death, he is buried in an unmarked grave near the southwest corner of Founders’ Cemetery, next to the Southgate Parkway entrance to Cambridge. But Toby was just the first of many black men and women — former slaves and descendants of slaves — to come to Guernsey County in the 1800s. In the spirit of Black History Month, this article reviews some of the stories of black history in Guernsey County in the nineteenth century.



The primary source for this article is the book Guernsey County’s Black Pioneers, Patriots, and Persons, written by Wayne L. Snider and published in 1979 by the Ohio Historical Society. Other sources were the Wolfe and Sarchet histories of Guernsey County and various old newspaper articles, many of which are online these days.



Freed Slaves: the Early Years



The majority of stories of black residents coming to Guernsey County in the early 1800s did not concern escaped slaves, but rather freed slaves. Many of the white immigrants who came to Ohio from slave states, like Virginia and Maryland, came with their former slaves. In fact, Thomas Worthington, the "Father of Ohio Statehood," brought about 20 of his family slaves with him to work his farm — a virtual Southern plantation — near Chillicothe.



John Beatty brought at least one of his slaves, and possibly more, to Cambridge even before it was officially founded as a town in 1806. Jacob Gomber, another of our town founders, also owned slaves in Maryland and may have brought one along. The 1810 census reported seven free blacks living in Guernsey County. Relationships between slaves and their owners were complex and likely confusing in those days. A benevolent slave owner, perhaps treating blacks as extended family members, was sometimes the best employment option for a freed slave after the move to Ohio. The transition from slavery to family worker/employee sometimes worked out well for all involved.



One of the better documented stories of a former slave coming to Guernsey County, but not with a former owner, was that of Old Washington’s Silky Turner. Born into slavery in Virginia in 1800, her maiden name was originally Silky White. When young, she was sold to an owner named Drewry Betts. In Mr. Betts’ will, he made the provision that upon the death of both himself and his wife, all of his slaves were to be freed and given a portion of the proceeds of his estate. Mr. Betts died in 1818, and his wife followed in 1821. Silky was free and had an inheritance of $100 to start off with. Though she had official papers declaring that she was no longer a slave, she was rightly concerned about the possibility of someday losing them and being involuntarily forced back into slavery. So she headed for Ohio where everyone was free.



Silky made her way to the black Captina Creek community in Belmont County a few miles south of Barnesville. While living there, she engaged in domestic work for a white family at 50 cents a week. When she had replenished her savings to $80, she bought 50 acres and a cow to make a home of her own. While at Captina, she also met another former slave, a blacksmith named George Turner who had purchased his own freedom by saving up the $300 necessary to buy it. They married and had two sons and a daughter. Their daughter, Margaret, married one Joseph Betts and moved to Old Washington. After the death of George Turner, Silky ended her days living with Margaret’s family in Guernsey County. Having spent her first 21 years in slavery, Silky was in her early 60s when the Civil War was fought. She then spent her last 21 years in an America that had no slavery at all.



Abolition Movements



Prior to the Civil War, the sentiment to ultimately abolish slavery was strong in Southeastern Ohio. One partial solution that got started circa 1820 was that of the American Colonization Society. The idea was to raise money to send freed slaves back to their own colony in Africa. Oddly enough, both slaveholders and some abolitionists thought it was a good idea. The abolitionists felt blacks would have a better chance in a society all their own where they weren’t hindered by the social discriminations of white society. On the other side of the coin, slaveholders were glad to have free blacks removed from their communities, reducing the probability of slave rebellions.



In Guernsey County, the Rev. William Wallace was, for a time, a member and proponent of the American Colonization Society. It seems he had little luck, though, finding recruits for the ships headed to the future African nation of Liberia. No one in this area was known to have sailed off to Africa. It seems free blacks in Ohio liked the land of their birth, were not concerned with being pulled back into slavery, and didn’t care for the idea of a long sea voyage to an unfamiliar corner of a continent they had never seen before. By the end of the Civil War, the Colonization Society had only sent about 13,000 free blacks to the new African country named "Liberia," meaning "free." The capital of Liberia, incidentally, is Monrovia, named after James Monroe, the U.S. President and prominent Society sympathizer at the time Monrovia was founded in 1822.



Lewelman and Enoch Set Free!



Peter B. Sarchet got more than he bargained for when he visited Cambridge’s train station on Dec. 8, 1854. The railroad was still a novelty then, having first come to town in April of that year. But what riveted Mr. Sarchet’s attention more than the puffing steam engine was the unusual sight of two young black boys on a train stopped at the station. As a concerned abolitionist (and operator of an Underground Railroad station on the side), he asked them if they were free or if they were slaves. When they answered that they were slaves, he pulled them off the train over the objections of their custodian, a Mr. A. W. Graham, and told them they were free because they were in Ohio, and slavery is illegal here.



Mr. Graham explained that he was transporting the boys, named Lewelman and Enoch, ages 10 and 11, on behalf of their owner from the Wheeling area to their new home in Kentucky. He had planned to take a river boat down the Ohio, but the boats weren’t running, probably due to ice, so he had decided to take the train through Ohio to Kentucky instead. As Peter Sarchet led the boys by hand up Wheeling Avenue to the courthouse, Mr. Graham protested and tried to get people on the street to help him get the boys away from Sarchet and back on the train – but to no avail. Graham immediately filed a legal motion to get the boys back. The sheriff kept them at the county jail until the Common Pleas court could hear the case on December 21.



When the case went to trial, Judge James DeLong declared the boys free by virtue of being in a free state, and not having arrived there by way of any overt escape attempt from slavery on their part (which would have triggered fugitive slave laws which actually could be enforced in Ohio). The boys were then put under the guardianship of Mr. Milton Baldridge of Senecaville, who kept them with families in Senecaville for a time. For the boys’ safety, though, it was ultimately decided to send them on to Canada like the escaping slaves on the Underground Railroad, who were also being routed through Senecaville and Cambridge around that time.



Three years later, the United States Supreme Court, in a somewhat similar case, handed down its infamous Dred Scott decision, stating, among other things, that a slave who is brought into a free state voluntarily by his or her owner is still a slave. This decision outraged the North in that it made slavery semi-legal everywhere in the country. It helped fuel the feelings that led to the Civil War just four years later. Had Judge James DeLong of Guernsey County decided the Dred Scott ruling, history might have turned out differently!



The Underground Railroad and Civil War Years



Suffice it to say that the Underground Railroad, secretly transporting escaped slaves north toward safety in Canada, was alive and well in Guernsey County prior to the Civil War. There were stations in Cambridge, Senecaville, Byesville, Winterset, Westland Township, and several points north of Cambridge including the homes of Daniel Broom, Adam Miller, David Virtue, and Peter B. Sarchet, the man who pulled the slave boys off the train in 1854. Hiding them almost in plain sight, Samuel Craig kept fugitive slaves at his business location, the southeast corner of Southgate Parkway and Wheeling Avenue, at the very center of Cambridge. Our new police station is there now, opposite the courthouse.



When the Civil War came, blacks were prohibited from serving in the military for the first two years. When Massachusetts became the first state to enlist black troops, Marquis Peterson of Fairview became perhaps the first black Guernsey County resident to enlist in the Civil War, albeit in the 55th Massachusetts Regiment. Shortly thereafter, the Army permitted black regiments to be raised pretty much everywhere. By the end of the war, approximately 25 black Guernsey County citizens had served in the military. On a percentage basis that was on par with white participation levels. All but one of those 25 soldiers were volunteers.



Separate But Equal?



After the Civil War Cambridge built its new Union School at the northeast corner of 7th Street and Steubenville Avenue. At about the same time, in the early 1870s, it is believed the Cambridge "Colored School" was built at the corner of Fourth Street and Gomber Avenue. Blacks had a public school, but it was separate.



Old Washington also had a colored school, and another was established at Four Mile Hill, east of Cambridge. It appears the segregated educational system in Guernsey County, with separate colored schools, ended circa 1900 with school integration.



The Legacy of Coal



After the Civil War, coal mining became one of the most important industries in Guernsey County. It employed a lot of people at low wages. Some mines actively recruited black workers to move to this area for work. A black community grew up in the Four Mile Hill area in large part because of employment with the nearby Scott mines. For a time, this community had its own separate colored school.



Nearer the end of the century, a black Lore City area miner named Joe King became a bit of a local celebrity and legend for an act of perseverance that paid off in a big way. A new mine had started just west of Lore City, but it had a problem. The main vein of coal it was following had hit a wall of hard rock, something called a "horseback" in the coal business. No one knew if it was a thin blockage or the end of the road. Joe told the owners, "Let me work three days without pay with my crew, drilling ahead to find coal." It only took Joe and his crew two days to break through the blockage into one of the biggest, most productive coal seams in the county. For this, the owners named the mine King’s Mine, and the little coal village of Kingston near Leatherwood Creek grew up nearby. To this day, Lore City has a King Avenue named in Joe King’s honor.



From the days of slavery to the day a black miner in the mold of "John Henry" got a mine and a town named after him, the nineteenth century saw many changes in the lives of Guernsey County’s black citizens. More change was to come in the twentieth century. And now that it’s the twenty-first century… change continues still.