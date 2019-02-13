This month, Netflix has a new TV show coming out that is based in an alternate reality. The Umbrella Academy is set in the alternate reality when JFK was never assassinated. The show centers around 7 orphans with different superpowers who reunite after years apart to solve the mystery of their foster father’s death.



It is based on a series of comics written for Dark Horse by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. The show has a supernatural drama genre. There were 43 orphans originally, but most of them had died and only 7 remain. A trailer was released back in January. As well as laying out the background to the story, the video also includes a cover of Simon & Garfunkel song Hazy Shade of Winter by Gerard Way, former My Chemical Romance singer and the creator of the comic book the series is based on.