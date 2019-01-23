A special visit from this trio put a smile on residents and staffs faces at Astoria Place during our recent Christmas Holiday Party.



Santa and Mrs. Claus (Nadine and Carl Jones) along with their special elf (Becky Wehr) surprised everyone with lots of jolly, "Ho, Ho, Ho" bringing stuffed toys and carnations to give the residents here at the home. Santa and Mrs. Claus say, ‘"Any donations they receive go back into purchasing gift items to share and brighten the lives of others during their Christmas visits."



A big thank you goes out to the North Pole Trio for making the trip to Astoria Place of Barnesville, touching the lives of many and making them smile.