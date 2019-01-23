Barnesville, Ohio, was once considered the strawberry capital of the world. Strawberries were shipped twice a day by train to Chicago. Because of this, the people of the town decided to hold a strawberry festival. The first Depot Strawberry Festival was slated for June 19 and announced by the Development Council in 1993. it had not been held since then, but, in 2008, the Barnesville Strawberry Festival reappeared at the depot on June 14 as a bicentennial celebration. Though strawberries were once an important part of Barnesville, the festival is no longer celebrated in town.