Are you looking for somewhere to go on Valentine’s Day? Here are the 4 top getaways in Ohio! 1. Enjoy Lakeside Views in Vermilion-Experience a small-town Valentine’s Day on the shores of Lake Erie with a vacation rental in Vermilion. If you love shopping, take a stroll around downtown enjoying the beautiful lake views and browsing the assortment of quaint shops, including Lee’s Landing for Lake Erie merchandise and The Olive Scene for tasty tidbits to take back to your vacation rental. 2. Ride the Train in Sagamore Hills-Book a vacation rental in Sagamore Hills for a private Valentine’s Day getaway surrounded by the gorgeous natural beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Even in February, the short, easy-to-walk Brandywine Gorge Trail offers a spectacular lookout point near the top of the falls. Experience even more of the park’s beauty with a Valentine’s dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. 3. Have a Victorian Valentine’s Day in Akron-Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Victorian style at the Hower House Museum. Built in the 1870s, this historic mansion houses an extensive vintage Valentine’s collection alongside assorted Victorian treasures in its 28 rooms. Make reservations for a Victorian-style tea in the dining room, and pick up a souvenir of your date in the museum’s Cellar Door Store. 4. Revel in Romance in Columbus-Provide the perfect prelude to a romantic Valentine’s night by spending an afternoon in Columbus’s German Village. Browse through The Book Loft, a rambling old building featuring 32 rooms of literary treasures, looking for romantic finds to share with each other, then head to Pistachia Vera to pick up special pastries to take back to your vacation rental for a romantic breakfast the next day. G. Michael’s Bistro is the go-to place in Columbus for a romantic dinner with an upscale atmosphere. From broiled quail to braised lamb shanks and fried Gerber chicken, this establishment uses local foods to reinvent traditional Southern dishes for innovative food that remains hearty and familiar.