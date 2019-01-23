No class meetings



The Ladies of the Class of 1965 and 1969 will not meet for their monthly luncheon in January.



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.



Special board meeting set



The Union Local School District Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. in the Central Office Conference Room. The purpose for the meeting is pending legal matters and any other business deemed necessary.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.