Hot cocoa is undoubtedly a hallmark of American wintertime culture, with many variations of the drink, including different berries, sweets, and even a few different mint-related variations. While hot tea is also a great drink, hot cocoa outranks it in many ways.



Hot cocoa is sweet and tasty on its own, without the need for lemon, honey, or sugar. You can add marshmallows, though usually it’s not needed.



With tea, you almost always need some kind of extra flavor, unless you’re a monster who drinks hot tea by itself (no offense to anyone who happens to drink tea in that way).



Hot cocoa is revered in many holiday cartoons and shows. Whenever a main character gets cold, they don’t tell their friends, "Let’s go drink some hot tea my mom made!" They say hot cocoa. Santa Claus doesn’t drink hot tea with his cookies. There might occasionally be an outlier in this scenario, with it being the stereotypical old grandma who sits in her rocker and sips her tea with lemon.



While hot tea might be known as a solution to an illness (more specifically a sore throat), hot cocoa is solution to a far more lethal disease, and that disease is the (somewhat metaphorical) disease of the heart. Hot cocoa is held to a high standard in this day and age, and past generations look back fondly to their days as a child coming back inside and drinking their fair share.