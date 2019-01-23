Haiden’s Take: I will be covering the Western Conference in the NBA. The obvious choice would be the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors have a starting five with five former all-stars and two former MVPs. The Warriors have been in and out of the first seed in the West. I believe that Warriors will start to crumble once all-star center DeMarcus Cousins returns to the lineup. There is already drama surrounding the team and Cousins will make it worse. On the other hand, the Houston Rockets have really picked up their record after their 4-7 start. MVP candidate James Harden has been shooting the lights out for Houston. He currently leads the league in points per game with a 34.8 average. Harden is also in the top five for assists per game and steals per game. The Rockets have been able to accomplish this without star PG Chris Paul. The Rockets are currently fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 25-18.I believe the Rockets will end the season with fifty or more wins and, ultimately they will win the NBA Championship against the Boston Celtics in six games.



Evan’s Take- I’ll be covering the Eastern Conference in the NBA. The four outright contenders so far in the east would be the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and the Milwaukee Bucks. Out of these four the Raptors is who I’ll be taking to win the Finals. The best player on the Raptors is Kawhi Leonard. The former Finals MVP has really pushed the Raptors to that next step in the east with Lebron gone. Point guard Kyle Lowry is also been playing at a very high level averaging 14 points per game and 9.6 assists per game. The celtics have really been struggling as of late and have lost



three of their last four. The Raptors are currently first in the east and have already proven themselves this year beating the Warriors, Bucks, and other good teams. I believe the Raptors will end around 55-57 wins and will finish first in the east and win the Eastern Conference Finals. They will then beat the Warriors in seven games in the Finals.