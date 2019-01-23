Quinton, a homeless teen, was taken in by Sandra and her husband after being in and out of multiple school systems. After being taken in, Quinton was able to realize his potential as a student and decided to become a football player. This new change will transform both his life and his new family’s life in remarkable ways.



Phaedra’s take- The Blind Side was very powerful. Quinton's development from being very hesitant and shy, to becoming a confident and influential person was truly inspiring. This movie was very heartwarming, and the acting in it was amazing. I would give this a five out of five shamrocks.



Daylin’s take- In this movie there is a very strong sense of community shown that is very unique. The Blind Side shows how if you feel like you belong it can make a very large difference on your overall being. This is an amazing movie that I love to watch and rewatch. I would give this a five out of five shamrocks.



Jessie’s take-This movie is truly heartwarming and inspiring. It talks about how as humanity we are all one no matter how much money we have or what color we are. I love how it is based on a true story about Michael Oher and the struggles he had to go through to becoming a well-known football star. This is definitely a feel-good family movie that everyone would love. I give this a five out of five shamrocks.