Member Rob Miller was elected president of the Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education recently.



Board member Scott Baker will serve as vice president of the board.



The board also set the day and time of their monthly board meetings as the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville Middle School.



The board named Micah Fuchs as the Title IX Coordinator for the 2019 calendar year.



Meanwhile, Sam Lucas was named Legislative liaison and Denny Huntsman was named Student Achievement liaison.



The board also accepted donations for the month of December from the Barnesville Rotary Club in the amount of $500 for Gate-OMU/EOS and Carol Carpenter in the amount of $1,000 for school lunches.



The board approved the retirement of Art Gibson, effective July 1, 2019.



The resignation of Nikki McEndree as head volleyball coach was accepted.



Winnie Haney was approved as a substitute aide, cook and secretary for the school year.



Superintendent Angela Hannahs and Treasurer Matt King recognized the board of education members on behalf of the State of Ohio as Board Member Appreciation Month.



The board will meet again Thursday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cafetorium at the Barnesville Middle School.