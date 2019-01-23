The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials — Donation made in memory of Shirley Rogers given by B.H.S.Class of 1960; Daddies Do by Lezlie Evans and Motorcycle Road Trip by Stanley Strickland, in memory of David J. Clift given by Barnesville Library Staff and Board.



Fiction — A Season Of Grace by Lauraine Snelling, inspirational; Torture Of The Mountain Man by William Johnstone, western; Uncompromising Honor by David Weber, science fiction; The Last Place You Look by Kristen Lepionka, mystery; The Way You Make Me Feel by Maurene Goo, young adult; Gateway To The Moon by Mary Morris; The Darkest Time Of Night by Jeremy Finley; Untouchable by Jayme Ann Krentz; Ways To Hide In Winter by Sarah St. Vincent; Devil Sharks by Chris Jameson.



Non-Fiction — Showdown: Thurgood Marshall And The Supreme Court Nomination That Changed America by Wil Haygood; The Big 50 Cincinnati Reds by Chad Dotson; Rose Murray’s Comfortable Kitchen Cookbook by Rose Murray; Cooking For Hormone Balance by Magdalena Wszelaki; Big Game: The NFL In Dangerous Times by Mark Leibovich; The Spartan Way: Eat Better, Train Better, Think Better, Be Better by Joe De Sena; The Real Simple Method To Organizing Every Room And How To Keep It That Way by Julie Vadnal; Fairy House Crafts: Wonderful, Whimsical Projects For You & Your Fairy House by Liza Gardner Walsh.



DVDs — Goosebumps 2; Tea With The Dames; Halloween (2019).