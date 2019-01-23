Bob’s Pizza Shop, or more commonly known as Bob’s Drive Thru, doubles as a pizza place and a drive through for snacks and drinks of all sorts. In the pizza shop, they sell everything from subs, to salads, to wings, and obviously pizza. In the drive through, they have drinks and snacks of all sorts, such as sodas, chips, Energy drinks, slim jims, and many more. The people there are really nice, and the service is good as well.



We rate it: 5 out of 5 Shamrocks!



China One is a little Chinese restaurant that sits right next to Bob’s Drive Thru. It’s a good place for those of you who love Chinese take out, but don’t want to leave town. Their food is always hot and ready, and it’s always there on time. The wait time for the food isn't very long, and they’re always very nice. And earlier in the day, they have an all you can eat. Overall, it’s a very good place with really good service.



We rate it: 4 out of 5 Shamrocks!